Court reserves judgement in Isaac Kgosi case

A Village Magistrates court yesterday reserved plea in a case which former Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) boss, Isaac Seabelo Kgosi, is facing two counts of prohibition of disclosure of protected identity and obstructing officers and support staff.

Court head that the accused person, Kgosi, between the 18th and 21st of February 2019 in Gaborone having held the position of Director General of DIS took photographs of officer X and Y as well as identity cards of the said officers.

Kgosi is said to have disclosed the identities of the officers to Mmegi Newspaper which information was subsequently published in the newspaper.

On another account the accused person on the 18th of February 2019 at Extension 5 in Gaborone allegedly obstructed Officer X and Y who are officers of the DIS in the due execution of their duties. Plea was reserved.

State Prosecutor Thato Debeela told court that prosecution do not oppose bail on conditions that he enter into recognisance of an amount of P10 000, provide two Batswana sureties who will also bind themselves with the same amount.

He is also not suppose to interfere with the state witnesses, attend court when required to do so and report every fortnight.

Prosecution also proposed that Kgosi surrender his passport to the Investigating Officer and be allowed to take it when travelling.

Kgosi’s attorney, Thabiso Tafila, objected to the condition that his client should surrender his travel documents saying he is not flight risk.

He said Kgosi travels to South Africa every now and then to seek medical attention and also for consultation with his supervisor for his PHD studies.

Regional Magistrate Masilo Mathaka ordered that the accused person be granted bail on the suggested conditions by prosecution but ruled that it was not necessary for Kgosi to surrender his passport.

Kgosi will be back for status hearing on the 23rd of May.