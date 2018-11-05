Court dismisses exhumation of headless body

Extension II Magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa, this morning dismissed murder accused, Simon Badisa Kgowe’s application to have the headless body of his alleged victim exhumed.

Kgowe, through his attorney, Gosiame Digangwa, had recently applied for the exhumation of the deceased, Elizabeth Bonolo Kerekang’s body.

He wanted the body to be exhumed for purposes of ascertaining if the body had indeed been buried without the deceased’s head.

He claimed the defence had reasonable grounds to doubt the veracity of the state’s claims that the body was indeed buried without the head.

It is alleged that Kgowe murdered his girlfriend- Kerekang, in August and her headless body was found dumped in Tlokweng.

Kerekang’s body was buried without a head and the police are yet to find it.

Digangwa said the state had failed to act on the assurance it had given during one of the court appearances that DNA would be conducted on the relatives of the deceased to ascertain if indeed the body that had been found was that of Kerekang.

Kgerethwa said exhuming the body would be torture to the deceased’s family and that the exercise would traumatize them further.

She said the defence claims were not convincing enough and that she did not see any need to have the exhumation conducted.

The magistrate further ruled that the issue was too sensitive, especially that the head was still missing.

Kgowe is currently serving 7 years in prison for possession of illicit drugs.

His next mention is on the 7th of December.