Countdown to Orange Phikwe National Marathon

Since its inception in 1985, the marathon prides itself in having established athletes of international repute.

In 2000 Tiyapo Maso qualified to compete in the Olympic games held in Sydney Australia. In 2010 Bashingili Ndabili participated in the world championships staged in Seoul South Korea after qualifying in the Phikwe marathon.

Over the years this race grew from a fun event into a race of repute. It is the only marathon in the country that is accredited by IAAF.

Thus by its nature it is a platform for talent discovery to compete in the world stages. With wonderful cash prizes up for grabs, this years race promises to be bigger and better, offering a star studded after party at the Phikwe stadium in the evening.

For the first time this year, there will be a beauty pageant hosted by the organisng committee as way of empowering the young women.

The queen of the pageant will be the marathon ambassador. Furthermore, she will facilitate on issues of charity work that the LOC will be handling.