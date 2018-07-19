Councillor in stock theft charges

Kanye Police are investigating a case in which Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Councillor for Segwagwa ward in Mmathethe-Molapowabojang Constituency, Mogorosi Naolwakgosi, is accused of stealing sheep at Gamampa cattlepost.

Speaking to The Voice this week the complainant, Steve Morekisi, said his five sheep went missing in 2016 and that last month he found one of them in the councilor’s kraal.

He said Naolwakgosi admitted he stole the sheep and begged him not to report to the police.

“He offered me five sheep as compensation for the flock he stole and we agreed that I will not open the case. After a week without compensation I went to report the matter. I was surprised during the investigations when the councilor denied everything. When we went to his kraal with the police the sheep was no longer there and I suspect he killed it to destroy evidence. Fortunately I took pictures of my sheep in his kraal and I will use it as evidence before court. This year five of my goats went missing and I suspect he is the one who stole them,” said Morekisi.

When reached for a comment, Naolwakgosi said the accusation is just fabricated story and that people want to destroy his reputation.

He denied ever offering Morekisi any bribe and said he did not want to discuss the matter further as it might jeopardise police investigations.

Kanye Police Acting Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Mogogi Mathaba, confirmed that they are investigating the case.

He said the investigations are almost complete and that the case will be registered before court anytime soon.