“HE HIT ME WITH A FULL QUART BOTTLE”

Letlhakeng Station Commander Superintendent Daniel Katse is being investigated after allegedly assaulting a councillor for criticising the police.

The top cop is said to have smacked Mantshwabisi councillor Meshack Tshenyego on the chin with a full quart (750ml) beer bottle, knocking three of his teeth loose.

According to the poorly politician, who is a member of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), the incident took place at 600 Bar in Letlhakeng at around 9pm on Friday night.

Sporting a stitched chin and speaking with difficulty as he struggled to pronounce his words, the 36-year-old says he has been suffering with a constant headache ever since ‘his harrowing ordeal’.

Tshenyego further accused Katse of ‘stealing my money and my phone after he beat me up’.

“He took my phone and the P3, 000 cash I had on me. That money was to pay a mechanic for the repairs he had done to my car,” claimed the youthful councillor, who emerged victorious in the BDP’s recent primary elections.

Narrating his version of events to The Voice, Tshenyego said the trouble began when he told people at the bar that if he regains his council seat next year he intends to stand for Council Chairperson where he would be in a position to ‘correct some of the problems in the region’.

“I told them how I was going to secure the people’s safety by ensuring that bar owners abide by the laws of the land, strictly sticking to the stipulated operating times as the police were obviously failing to uphold the law,” Tshenyego explained, adding that he went on to tell people his new position in power would give him the liberty to deal with other ills afflicting the region, such as car thefts and murders, which he said had left residents living in fear.

According to Tshenyego, after the incident he tried to report the matter to the Station Commander’s junior but was only given a medical report without his statement being taken.

When asked about the accusations against him, Katse said he could not comment on the issue.

However, the Superintendent did say, “The complainant is the one who will tell you everything as it seems he is running after popularity. I don’t know if such an issue is one to be taken to the media!”

Meanwhile, Botswana Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent, Near Bagali confirmed that they are investigating a case between the two gentlemen.

“The investigations we are currently conducting will reveal what transpired. The details of the matter will be revealed by the investigating officer,” said Bagali.