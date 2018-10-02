Costly blunder

Govt admits wasting close to P480m in BCL saga

Botswana government has admitted ‘wasting’ tax payer’s money after approving payment of $45 million (close to P450 million ) as an out of court settlement in a matter between BCL and Russian Norilsk Nickel.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Energy & Water Resources Cornelius Dekop confessed to a packed Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that they should have not convinced Parliament to approve the P450m to pay off the Russian company following a lawsuit that came as a result of an equity deal that collapsed when BCL mine closed shop.

In November 2016, Norilsk Nickel, filed a lawsuit to recover close to $271.3 million and other costs from BCL , in relation to a failed deal under which the local Mine was to buy equity from the Russians including a 50 % stake of Nkomati Mine in South Africa.

Dekop admitted that they did not exercise due diligence in the matter.

The PS further confessed that government should have waited a little longer for the negotiations to be completed.

Dekop was answering questions from Selibe Phikwe West Member of Parliament Dithapelo Keorapetse on the government’s position on the P450 m that was paid towards settling the matter involving Nkomati mine.

Tati East legislature Samson Guma Moyo also asked Dekop; “So are you saying you misled Parliament?”

To which Dekop answered “The case is still before the court in South Africa and involves diplomatic risks for me to make further comments but yes we should have applied proper due diligence.”

The PS however said that the money has not yet left the Botswana accounts as they are awaiting for the South African court to make a ruling in the matter.

Asked if Government did not see the earlier red flags in that the man they were negotiating the 50 % stake in the mine also sat in the BCL board, Dekop refused to comment on the matter citing contempt of court.

Meanwhile in the case before the courts, the BCL liquidator Nigel Dixon-Warren has approached the South African courts to decide whether the transfer of shares from Norilsk to BCL was in line with the law.