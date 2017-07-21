COSBOTS postpones Elections again

The Copyrights Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) yesterday announced that it has postponed its elective congress to August 19.

The much awaited congress that had initially been scheduled for this past weekend will be spearheaded by Botswana Council of Non Governmental Organization (BOCONGO).

This was confirmed by COSBOTS Chairman Prince Monna who added that the board has a duty to ensure that it delivers a properly structured and professional AGM.

“This includes conducting credible, transparent and fair election for the vacancies that are available on the board,” he said.

COSBOTS say they decided to engage BOCONGO to assist with the electoral process to ensure that credible, transparent and fair elections are held.

“Unfortunately, BOCONGO has advised that they would need more time,” Monna said.

Monna also revealed that they had received about 61 proxy forms most of which were invalidated due to irregularities.

This decision, The Voice has been informed, comes after some faction members -who are campaigning for some positions- had been going around the country and illegally distributing the proxys to members so as to lure votes to their faction.

COSBOTS however declined to mention the names of the culprits, only claiming to have received information about them.

“We have dealt with the matter hence we decided to postpone the elective AGM. We really want the elections to be as free and credible as they can, we have been marred in a lot of controversy over the years and it is time we change that,” he said.

The Voice can confirm that there are four positions up for grabs at the coming election.

Some teams which include among others, Team Real Change , Team Bagaka as well as Team Taking Botswana music forward, have already started campaigning for the positions

Former COSBOTS Chairman, Solomon ‘Solo B’ Monyame who resigned under controversial circumstances is amongst the names who are said to be campaigning for the positions.

Other big names include Tomeletso Seeretsi, Game Zeus Bantsi, Thabang Garogwe, Alfred Alfredo Mos Mosimanegape as well as Mpho Nakedi just to mention but a few.