Cosbots headed for heated elections

Solo B wants his position back-claim – Media barred from the elections

After postponing the elective congress two months ago, the Copyrights Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) will finally host its elective Annual General meeting (AGM) this Saturday in Gaborone.

The event will be hosted at the Paddock conference centre. COSBOTS has over 1200 members currently and 10 positions will be up for grabs over the weekend.

The Society’s former Chairman, Solo B Monyame, who stepped down from his position early this year is also rumoured to be among contenders for the top post.

Among the chairmanship contenders, The Voice has been informed, is Kwasa Kwasa heavyweight Alfred Mosimanegape.

The lobby list for Mosimanegape who are also said to be eyeing the other positions are Lizibo, Zeus, Sereetsi and Thabang Garogwe.

The strong faction led by Mosimanegape has in the past made no secret their displeasure about the alleged maladministration within the COSBOTS leadership.

Among other allegations leveled against Solo B’s administration are reports of abuse of funds, late payments of royalties as well as ridiculously high salaries for the top brass.

But perhaps the biggest expose into the ‘illegal dealings’ of COSBOTS was to come in the form of a Legal Opinion authored by the then Board Secretary – Pearl Mahlala who exposed the lack of a quorum at board meetings resulting in lack of adequate governance.

The legal opinion which attracted a lot of attention on COSBOTS, claimed misuse of monies in the range of millions resulting in an investigation by the Directorate of Corruption on Economic Crime (DCEC).

The Voice has also been informed that the media will also not be allowed access to the elective congress.

Efforts to reach the COSBOTS office were futile this week as the Public Relations team had, at press time, not responded to countless messages and emails forwarded to them.