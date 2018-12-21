COSBOTS conundrum

Society to distribute just over half a million Pula

The country’s sole royalty colleting body, Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS), have announced they will distribute just over half a million Pula to local artists.

The latest pay-out, which totals P558, 042.66, is the society’s second distribution this year following two years in which they failed to give out anything.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment this week, COSBOTS spokesperson Seeletso Lekgaba confirmed the development, saying, “We made another distribution in January 2018.”

However, Lekgaba did not have the exact figure for the January distribution at hand at the time of going to press.

COSBOTS recently held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Gaborone, which was once again marred in controversy.

Some of the continued disagreements amongst members are the lack of a clear road map from COSBOTS leadership as well as allegations of financial mismanagement.

Asked about the distribution of royalties and whether some users still owe COSBOTS – last year the society outed major users such as Mass Media for their refusal to pay them – Lekgaba said, “COSBOTS still experiences challenges with inconsistent users.

“Some of the users attribute their noncompliance to businesses not doing very well whilst some pay late after expiry of their annual licences. We however believe that more users will comply since we have made a significant reduction on our tariffs!”

Lekgaba went on to explain, “COSBOTS undertook a Stakeholder consultation exercise late last year to solicit feedback from users and members.”

The countrywide consultations prompted COSBOTS to reduce their charges based on the request of users. It is hoped this will mark the beginning of a new era for the crisis-ridden organisation.