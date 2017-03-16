Cops arrested for ‘stealing’ cooler bag from a vendor

Gaborone West street vendor Galesite Bonnye Banyatsi has opened a theft case against two cops who allegedly stole her cooler bag with soft drinks.

This publication is in possession of a CCTV footage from a filling station in G West showing the accused cops carrying the cooler bag and giving away one of her drinks.

The duo were allegedly arrested and detained over the weekend. In September last year some vendors’ catering equipment and food was confiscated by police officers and while some were detained in a raid.

They were charged with selling food under unhygienic conditions and although their case is still pending before a Village Magsitrates court, they were allowed to continue selling.

Speaking to The Voice this week, a disgruntled Banyatsi said on the night of the incident she had been selling food at the shopping centre when police and bye law officers returned and confiscated their food and catering equipment.

She said after some few hours she saw two special constables carrying her cooler bag.

“I did not confront them. I just let them go because I knew there is CCTV camera at the filling station and that it would expose them.

The following day, on a Saturday, I went to the police station and opened a theft case.

The investigating officer went to the filling station and watched the footage.

I really don’t know what these officers want from us because the court gave us permission to conduct our business and that is how we make a living,” said Banyatsi.

When contacted for a comment Officer Commanding for the area, Counsel Moyo, could not confirm nor deny that they have arrested their officers for theft.

He said he was not aware that there was any court order granting the vendors permission to sell in that area.

Moyo expressed concern over people who gather at G West shopping centre during the night playing loud music and some illegally selling alcohol.

He said they normally conduct patrols with bye law officers and charge informal vendors.

He confirmed that Banyatsi has opened a case and that they are giving it serious attention.

“Some of her items are missing and we are still investigating to find out who could have stolen them. I cannot give details of who is suspected in this case until we finish our investigations,” said Moyo.