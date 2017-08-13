Cop robbed and slain in senseless attack

Terrified patrons at Domboshaba Bar in Block 8 watched in shock as a bunch of men attacked and killed a police officer on Friday night.

The 43-year old officer who was stationed at SSKA police station had been with friends entertaining themselves when he met his fate.

The deceased who was getting into his car to go home was allegedly attacked by the men who dragged him out of his car and hit him with bricks on the head before one of them stabbed him with a knife.

The suspects are said to have then fled the scene in a honda Fit car.

Police responded to the report and they transported the deceased to Extension 2 clinic where he was certified dead.

The deceased whose body is lying at Princess Marina Mortuary is said to have sustained multiple wounds on the head and stab wounds on the left breast.

Senior Superintendent Dipheko Motube of the Police Public Relations Unit, confirmed the incident and said they have arrested six men in connection with the murder. “Four of the suspects aged 22,26,27 and 25 are from Moshupa while the other two aged 26 and 28 are from Thamaga. Upon arresting the suspects we found some of the deceased’s belongings in their possession,” he said.