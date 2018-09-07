Cool down Thea Khama

Following the shocking recent discovery of almost 100 massacred elephants, Thea Khama has come out guns blazing at Government for disarming the anti-poaching unit.

Khama took to Facebook to warn Masisi that whilst he is busy promoting trade and cultural tourism with China all is lost if the country’s wildlife is neglected.

Granted you may have a point but let’s not throw stones Thea.

Let’s talk about the conflict of you being a ‘patron’ of a group sponsored by an organisation which your husband heads.

Let’s talk about Race for Rhinos, which Shaya has heard you are involved in despite it being sponsored by your minister husband.

Let’s not throw stones when we live in glasshouses Thea, welcome back from Broadway.