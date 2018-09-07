Consumer fair opens doors for SMMEs

Liberty Life Managing Director Lulu Rasebotsa says the consumer fair has over the past 10 years opened up to people in the small to medium business enterprises, a move she said impacts positively on the economy.

Rasebotsa said this at the annual Botswana Consumer Fair awards ceremony held in Gaborone last Thursday under the theme “It is more than just shopping.”

She said this not only adds to the socio-economic development of the country but also, to the idea that people within all business sectors get the opportunity to showcase talents and enterprises.

She said the theme speaks to opportunities harnessed, diversity, innovation, creativity, longevity and inspiration as well as ambition.

“The fair has reached heights that are absolutely amazing and inspirational. Participation of local and foreign people enhances the competitiveness of the market and stimulates interactions that will contribute positively to the trade landscape. I applaud fairground holdings on that as it creates a lot of space for diversity. Embracing diversity in our country creates an atmosphere conducive for sectors involved to thrive. The challenge is posed to everyone who creates, exhibits, enterprises, basically everyone who exists to add value to what they do and the people they wish to capture,” said Rasebotsa

She said Liberty Life strives to make financial freedom possible through relevant, innovative products that assist one to create a lasting legacy for their loved ones.

She said they are alive to value adding platforms driving economic diversification as it exposes citizens to global landscapes and innovations.