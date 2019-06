Shaya would like to congratulate Botswana’s richest kid Bissau Gaobakwe and his wife for welcoming Legae Aobakwe Gaobakwe into the world.

The tot was born this Monday and looks to have inherited her mother’s good looks.

It seems Biscat has finally shed his ‘controversial kid’ image that saw him regularly make the front pages for all the wrong reasons.

He has grown into a responsible family man and Shaya must admit he is pleasantly surprised!

Keep it that way my man.