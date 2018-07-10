Condom thief fined P200

Blaming the devil could not help a 41-year -old condom thief wriggle out of a guilty verdict and a P200 fine.

Appearing before Mogoditshane Customary Court this week, Tsuaba Sebitola pleaded guilty to the charge immediately and said the devil made him steal a P20 packet of Moods condoms.

The court heard that on June 18th, Sebitola was caught red-handed at Fours Cash & Carry with stolen condoms and he immediately confessed to one of the shop assistants, Gaone Rampane that he had indeed stolen the condoms.

During mitigation, the shamed Sebitola told the court that his children were still growing and he was also taking care of his parents and therefore he could not go to prison.

The presiding officer, Chief Alfred Dihutso reminded Sebitola that he was lucky to be above the age of corporal punishment otherwise he was going to be sentenced to a whipping.

The chief however, ordered him to pay P200.00 within two days or otherwise go to jail for six months. He further advised the man to stop the criminal habit of stealing because as an adult he should know better.

Meanwhile in another case of petty theft at the same Mogoditshane customary court 25-year-old Ocean Supang was also sentenced to four strokes of the cane on his bare buttocks for stealing two Nestle Kit Kat chocolate bars.

Supang was caught red handed at Kwena Spar on June 28th with stolen sweets stuffed in his pockets.

“I want to pay a fine. My child would suffer if I were to go to prison,” said Supang pleading with the court not to incarcerate him.

Chief Dihutso sentenced him to four strokes of the cane on the bare buttocks on chilly morning.