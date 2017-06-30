Con-artist nabbed

This young woman from Maun has been posing as a daughter of Assistant Minister of Local Government, Botlogile Tshireletso, for the past three years and using her fake identity to con gullible business people out of their money, goods and services.

Moradi Legodi, 23, was arrested this morning at a road block outside Gantsi after the incensed minister Tshireletso reported her to the police for using her name for criminal activities.

Since 2014, Legodi has obtained goods from businesses around the country by simply posing as Minister Tshireletso’s daughter.

One of the young crook’s latest culprit, Jameeza Hameeda of H&J General Wholesalers in Letlhakane was cheated out of goods worth P5000 when the young girl convinced the businesswoman that the minister had sent her with a cheque to buy drinks and food for a function at her cattlepost.

“Initially we suspected she was lying but she got someone to call us impersonating the minister and pleading with us to assist her daughter, so we obliged because we know the minister to be an honourable person. The young girl also looks like the minister somehow, she is also chubby like the minister so she confused us,” Hameeda said.

Legodi’s many crimes include staying in hotel rooms claiming that her “mother” the minister would pay.