Community spirit triumph over adversity

A community group of 100 concerned individuals in Francistown recently banded together to support a mother who lost her child in a bizarre and tragic case of satanic beheading in area S.

The group, which started a Whatsapp social media platform going by the name ‘Brothers and Sisters of S,’ was formed to raise funds and offer emotional and social support to the grieving mother, Kopano Otukile, 40 whose three-year-old son’s head was decapitated by their neighbour, a 17-year-old girl school girl.

The Francistown Senior School teenager chopped little Bokamoso Jordan Otukile’s head off with an axe in January, in an incident that left residents of area S reeling in shock, confusion and fear.

The Group Representative and Social Worker, Cecilia Mothibi explained that the group comprises of neighbors, residents of Area S as well as well-wishers who came together to restore hope in humanity by lending support to distraught parents of both the victim and the perpetrator.

“We contributed resources towards the baby’s funeral, some monetary and others in kind. We were really shocked, nothing like this had ever happened in our neighborhood before,” Mothibi said.

“We are pleading for counseling services for both families of the deceased and the perpetrator as well as the residents of the area because by the time the police arrived, a lot of people had been exposed to the gruesome scene,” explains Mothibi.

Mothibi and her group also put out a plea for anyone willing, to offer Otukile work, to approach them as she is currently unemployed and has another child.

On the future of the group, Mothibi said that they intended to keep meeting occasionally until they eventually form a society organisation to assist the youth in the area.

“This will be an initiative by the youth for the youth,” she enthused.

The concerned woman further urged parents to create healthy relationships with their children so that they know what is going on in each other’s lives.

“Children should feel free to talk to their parents about any and all problems that they encounter. Problems can easily overwhelm an adult, now imagine how hard it must be for a child to carry their problems all alone,” she quipped.