Colourful Politics

First it was the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) attending the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) events in party colours now it seems the bug has bitten the Botswana Congress Party (BCP).

The latest move by the BCP is said to be frustrating some Botswana National Front (BNF) members who have been attending the BNF/ BCP rallies.

Over the weekend, BNF members attended the rallies in UDC regalia while the BCP opted for their party colours, a move that has irked the BNF.

Shaya has learnt that the trend is likely to cause more drift between the two as they try to work together minus BMD.

Indeed local politics is certainly colourful.