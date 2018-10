Francistown based DJ Colastraw Da Icon has released a new single from his upcoming House album earmarked for this summer.

The club banger features popular Zimbabwean radio presenter TKP Ndlunkulu.

The drive time presenter on Rea Vaya Drive on Skyz Metro FM in Bulawayo is the behind the beautiful voice on the track.

Colastraw’s long awaited album will feature some of the best in the industry including Benny T, Dr Tawanda, BHAR, Cuebur, Felly Blaker and Thandi Draai.