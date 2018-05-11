Coca-Cola World Cup promotion launched

Coca-Cola Company this week launched a consumers’ campaign dubbed ‘The Football World Cup Promotion’ in Gaborone.

Coca Cola is one of the key sponsors of Russia 2018 World Cup and they will be having promotions to reward their customers for their loyalty.

The promotion is expected to run until end of July this year and prizes to be won are television sets, home theatres and airtime.

For participation consumers are required to buy any Coca Cola participating products such as Coke, Fanta, Sprite and Sparletta with green cap and sms their unique code.

The guest of honour, former Zebras player Diphetogo Selolwane, appreciated Coca Cola for their efforts to create the world cup hype even for those who will not be able to go to Russia.

He said the company is one of the professional corporates that has its consumers at heart. “Football is a global event which has brought men from all around the world across boundaries as one, billions of people are united by hopes, anxieties, passion and joy. We may all not be in Russia but we still follow the outcome,” said Selolwane.

Coca Cola Franchise Manager Botswana and Namibia, Moitshepi Sefako, said they pride themselves in offering refreshments for every occasion to their customers during special moments.

He said they have been sponsoring the World Cup for the past four decades and thanked their customers for helping them to maintain their sponsorship.