Coal market heating up

‘Botswana has big role to play in the supply of coal into Africa’

There is an ever-increasing demand for coal with four million tonnes of the black rock exported from South Africa (SA) to the African continent in 2016 alone.

It is a demand that Botswana has the potential to exploit, according to Minergy Limited – a South African coal company operating in Botswana – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andre Boje.

In a statement released on Monday announcing the company’s financial results for the year ended 30th June 2018, Boje suggested that both Botswana and Minergy have a significant role to play in fulfilling the increased demand for coal.

Outlining the growing call for coal, Boje revealed that whilst SA had exported 4 million tonnes across Africa two years ago, the figures are forecast to rise to 38 million by 2030.

“The thermal coal price has also increased 33 percent over the past 18 months, making it one of the world’s top five highest-performing commodities!”

The CEO explained that there is a deficit in supply and a strong demand, especially in the developing world, which is driving prices up and keeping them high.

“In my experience, there’s never been a better time to invest in coal,” added an excited Boje.

In conclusion, he said the company is confident that its production milestone of January 2019 for the final commissioning of their mines in Medie and Letsweletau will be met, with the first sellable product available in February 2019.