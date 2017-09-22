Coaches association forges ahead

Francistown Region Coaches Association Chairperson, Thembisani Maphorisa believes the organisation’s newly compiled database will ultimately help them train and retain local coaches.

Speaking at the organ’s inaugural meeting at Francistown Botho University Campus last Saturday, Maphorisa urged those in attendance to encourage their peers to register with the association.

“We intend to find all coaches, trained and untrained. Having such a database will help us in arranging coaching courses and seminars as we strive to develop our coaches to international standards as required by FIFA.

“Having information such as the coaches academic education, coaching education and experience will help us give them appropriate training. We will know who to train in what area. We intend to have grassroots, youth coaching and club coaching courses,” Maphorisa told his audience.

On another note, Maphorisa said besides training coaches, the gaffers’ association also intends to promote integrity, ethics and fair play in the profession.

Answering Voice Sport enquiries on how many have affiliated to the organisation, the Chairperson said about twenty had so far but he expects that number to rise over time.