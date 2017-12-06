Coach loses P16 500 suit against Tafic

Tafic Football Club will now focus on consolidating their position in the ongoing BTC Premier League after a case in which their former coach, Blessing Moyo, was suing the club for unfair dismissal was nullified by the Industrial Court.

Justice Christian Diwanga dismissed the matter after the applicant failed to appear in court on two different occasions.

Moyo missed the 10th October court session and yesterday (Tuesday 5th December) prompting Diwanga’s decision.

The former no nonsense defender was hired by the Francistown giants on 1st September 2016 and management terminated his contract on 8th March 2017 after a seven month stint.

Moyo accused Management of meddling in technical issues.

He said his squad selection was often questioned by the team manager who was hellbent on influencing his decisions.

Moyo demanded a three-month compensation which amounted to P16 500.