Coach accused of raping junior player

The coach of a girl’s football team has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old minor who plays for his side.

The coach and founder of Sisters Football Club, Justine Mmereki, 42, was remanded in custody by Broadhurst Magistrates on Friday in connection with the incident.

Court heard that on or around 17 June at Mogoditshane, the Maitengwe-born development coach reportedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of the young girl, a primary school student currently in Standard Six.

During the hearing, State Prosecutor Inspector Tsogo Rantopa pleaded with court not to grant the accused bail, arguing that the case was still fresh.

He revealed the teenage victim has been admitted at Princess Marina Hospital but her statement has not yet been registered.

“This is a sensitive case as it involves a minor. We still have to register witness statements and we are waiting for the victim to recover and assist with identification. I plead with court not to grant the accused bail as we need more time to investigate this matter,” said Rantopa.

Presiding over the case, Broadhurst Chief Magistrate, Faith Ngandu ordered that social workers in Mogoditshane assist the youngster with counselling and during the police interview.

“I order that a social worker compile a report with regard to her counselling and assessment of case. A welfare officer is expected to appear before court to assist the victim during trial,” instructed the Magistrate.

“The accused will be further remanded to enable prosecution to properly investigate this matter,” added Ngandu, who ruled that the suspect’s plea be reserved.

Mmereki is a youth development coach who trains young players from the age of 12 to 17 years.

His next mention is set for Thursday the 6th of July.