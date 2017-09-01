Club Lagos hosts Dj Yugoe

The weekend is set to get off to an explosive start at Club Lagos. September’s edition of ‘First Fridays’ sees Zimbabwe’s DJ Yugoe make his debut at the popular club – a debut that Hip Hop and Deep House lovers will not want to miss!

The Plumtree-based DJ will be joined on stage by resident Lagos MC, DJ Munk as well as DJ Matt, with the line-up completed by DJ Nell Deep.

Talking to Grooving this week, DJ Munk promised revellers ‘great entertainment and jam-packed fun’.

Starting at 9pm till late, entry costs P30, with ladies free before 11:30.