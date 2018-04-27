Clint drops new single

Francistown based artist Clint, has released a motivational song dedicated to hundreds of thousands of unemployed youth.

Clint’s message on the song ‘Work is work’ is simple. His advise to young people, mostly graduates is ‘don’t be too choosy, do what you have to do to put food on the table’.

He is sensitising the youth on job discrimination in the country.

“It is bad, there are a lot of unemployed graduates who are shunning certain jobs simply because they have Degrees,” Clint told Big Weekend.

“There’s also no need to look down on a cashier or petrol attendant, after all work is work,” concluded Clint.