Clavon’s wear’s ghetto appeal

American designer set to inspire Francistown youth

The Ikalanga Fashion Show slated for August 4th at Tati River Lodge (TRL) featuring reputable American designer Clavon Leonard promises to be the biggest show the second capital has ever seen.

The Clavon’s Wear founder, designer and stylist is known for his outstanding craftsmanship and his creations are famous for their vibrant colours and bold prints.

The 51-year-old is also famous for his unique tuxedo cuts and incorporating floral and plaid patterns into his designs, which have been featured in publications such as British Vogue, Tattler and British GQ.

Some of his A-list clients include Frankie Zulferino, Carla Hall of ABC’s ‘The Chew’ and NFL star Jonathan Casillas.

He was inspired at a young age by watching his father in his dapper suits and tailored style, an experience which left a life long impact on the designer and ultimately giving birth to one of the most acclaimed and well known menswear collectives on the fashion map, Clavon’s Wear.

Leonard will hold two workshops set up by the event’s organisers on the 2nd and 3rd August at the Civic Centre.

The designer met one of the organisers, Itumeleng Thipe back in April at a Sandton fashion show dubbed ‘Mode in Africa’.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment this week, the designer said he’s looking forward to showcasing in Botswana for the first time.

“I met Tumi in Sandton. She was directing the event and she later told me about the challenges the fashion industry is experiencing in Botswana,” he explained.

Leonard said he immediately picked that almost all designers in Botswana face the same challenges.

“My intention is to bring information to Batswana designers about branding and what it takes to make it in this industry. There’s a lot of talent in Botswana, so we have to find a way of taking this amazing fashion to New York, Los Angeles and other major cities of the world,” Leonard said.

The futuristic designer said he hopes his visit in the country will help inspire upcoming fashion designers to take their trade to the highest level.

Trying, albeit unsuccessfully, to downplay her role in bringing the super designer to the Ghetto, the Area W export to South Africa said she is just happy that the designer sees potential in Francistown.

Tumi, as she prefers to be called, is a go-getter who aspires to inspire young girls in the country. An actress who’s had cameos on popular South African soapies such as Generations (The Legacy) and Muvhango, Tumi was also a presenter and script writer for Vibe Zone on Gau TV- Zallywood Productions.

She is also a highly successful local model who has walked the ramp at BOCCIM Trade Fair. She’s also Miss Francistown 2009, Miss Earth 2007 finalist and Miss Botswana finalist in 2009.

“What people should expect from this fashion show is professionalism never seen before,” she said, adding Leonard is bringing an entourage that includes a high profiled hip-hop artist.

“He’ll be casting models and there’s a likelihood that some people could be signed to his modelling Agency,” she told Voice Entertainment in parting.