Clash of heavy weights

The long awaited Kwambala Cup Music Festival is on this Saturday at the old Francistown stadium.

The inaugural show will see the cream of Francistown artists share the stage with local Kwasa Kwasa pioneers Alfredo Mos, Franco and Jeff Matheatau.

The trio will be competing for attention with Tswana pop legend Johnny Mokhali. Tickets are P100 single and P170 double at Shoprite.

There’s also merchandise on sale.

T-shirts which initially priced at P120 are selling for P100 courtesy of Destiny Car Rentals.