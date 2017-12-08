Clap n Tap gaining mainstream momentum

Clap n Tap is a music genre fast gaining mainstream popularity in Botswana – something that was evident from the high turn out at last weekend’s ‘Clap n Tap Music Festival’.

Hosted by Light House Theatre Promotions, revellers packed the Livingstone Kolobeng Hall, where they were entertained by dazzling performances from South African groups, Barorisi Ba Morena Gospel Choir and Hophethehile Church Choir.

Ably supporting the headline acts were local groups Ba Ineetseng Ho Jehova, Redemption Spiritual Choir and Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) nominees, Spiritual Healing Church Choir.

One by one the energetic choirs serenaded the crowd with their own unique rendition of church rhythms in what was truly a fun-filled night of song.

Clap n Tap is a type of traditional gospel music and entails artistic acappella synchronized with clapping of hands and feet.

Light House Theatre Promotions hold three Clan n Tap festivals a year in their efforts to grow interest in the genre.

It is an endeavour the event organiser, Mashumba Mashumba believes is finally starting to pay dividends.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment after the show, he said, “We are very excited about the turn out. Every show the attendance has grown and it’s quite impressive.

“The shows are not only exclusive to church going members; everyone is welcome at the festival. The main aim of us hosting these shows is to create hype around this exciting genre.”

The next Clap n Tap show is expected to involve Isaac and the Mighty Messengers, as well as Vusi and the Mighty Singers – both prominent groups from South Africa.