Clap and tap live

Batlang Morena, a local clap and tap gospel group, will will host other choirs from the same genre this Saturday at Leseding Hall in Francistown.

The choir has been missing in action since hosting South African group Balatedi ba Morena in May.

Grooving in the Ghetto has been informed that the choir was undergoing a rebranding process which will be unleashed at the concert.

As the last activity of the year in the clap and tap calendar, revellers are promised massive, powerful and enriched voices as well as scintillating stage performances.

Tickets are currently selling at P20 per individual, while those with no tickets will fork out P25 at the door.