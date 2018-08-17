Clap and Tap in Francistown

In its bid to promote Clap and Tap music around the country, Lighthouse Theatre Production will hold a festival in the second city next Saturday (25 August).

The show, which takes place at Aerodrome Primary School hall, will feature the dulcet tones of four local gospel choirs: Letloa la Baitshepi, Batlang Morena, Bababiditseeng ke Lentse and Lejwe la Motheo.

Tickets cost P100 with VIPs having to fork out P150. Gates open at 1800 hrs until late.

Event organiser, Mashumba Mashumba promised patrons a night to remember, telling Big Weekend, “The genre has come a long way in trying to cement its position and with the assistance from the media so far so good.”