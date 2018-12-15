Civil servants get food hampers for Christmas

Civil servants who will be on duty these coming holidays got an early Christmas on Friday morning when they received food hampers from various organizations.

The donations were received by President Mokgweetsi Masisi who applauded the companies for their generous efforts.

Among the companies that made donations was Choppies, which according to its Chief Executive Officer Ramachandran Ottapathu, spent around 1.8 million on the food hampers.

Sefalana too made a donation of food hampers which Group Managing Director, Chandra Chauhan said they were valued at half a million Pula.

Other organizations that also made donations included Limkokwing University and Shapoorrji Pallonji Group