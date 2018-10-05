Citie Seetso for Jazz x change

Electric bass guitarist, Citie Seetso will this weekend perform at the monthly Jazz X Change show at Masa Square.

Citie, a renowned bass guitarist who has shared the stage with top international artists, including Hugh Masekela, has produced two albums namely ‘The City is Mine’ and ‘Initiation’.

His Setswana folk influence is evident in ‘The City is Mine’ where he featured the late Duncan Senyatso on vocals.

A distinguished musician, songwriter, arranger, producer, performer, artist and educator, Citie has a unique style that draws from Setswana culture and international Jazz standards. His music is a fusion influenced by a blend of Jazz, Setswana Traditional folk, township music and African Rock.