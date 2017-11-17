Cigar Lounge introduces new dance floor

Exclusive Phakalane-based nightclub, Cigar Lounge has added an exciting dimension to its already impressive setup, with the unveiling of a swanky new dance floor.

The latest addition, which comes complete with a VVIP area and was launched a week ago, has increased the club’s capacity to 600.

Assistant and Events Manager, Joan ‘GabsDiva’ Richardson explained that the new concept was long overdue as clients wanted something fresh.

“The old one was no longer appealing that much to our clients but the revamping looks to have come at a good time because already we are receiving bookings for private sections,” she revealed.