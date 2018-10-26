Chyna and Miss Botswana?

A little birdie has told Shaya that local celebrity trainer Chyna is currently head over heels with Miss Botswana Moitshepi Elias.

Chyna is allegedly so smitten with Miss Botswana that the two go everywhere together.

Shaya overhead a private conversation from our queen’s camp about their relationship at a weekend’s fashionable do at the CBD.

Come on Chyna what happened to your bro-mance with King B? Please don’t distract that girl, she needs to focus on Miss World.

Miss World is not as easy as that three-sum she had at Miss Botswana pageant.