Chutney opens in Francistown

Francistown residents have a new place to satisfy their appetites after Indian restaurant and bar, Chutney opened for business in the second city on Monday.

Located at Sunshine Plaza, the family-run eatery is owned by husband and wife duo, Sridharan Gopalakrishnan and Renuka Sridharan.

The couple’s Ghetto outlet is their third in the country, with branches in Maun and Gaborone.

Speaking at the restaurant’s launch on Sunday night, 54-year-old Indian national Gopalakrishnan, described the opening as a ‘significant day’ in Francistown’s culinary history.

“Chutney combines Indian cuisine with some delectable Chinese fusion. The restaurant truly believes in treating its customers to the secrets of ancient India through its food. It caters for all!” he said, adding the Francistown franchise would employ 16 locals and three Indians.

For her part, Sridharan explained they chose the name ‘Chutney’ because it is ‘stylish’ and easy for Batswana to pronounce.

One of the invited guests, the city’s Mayor, Sylvia Muzila, stressed that the restaurant was a ‘blessing’ to the people of Francistown.

“Employment has been created and value has been added to our city,” noted Muzila, who urged Francistowners to support the business and help it thrive.

Chutney does not prepare beef or pork, but offers a wide variety of dishes that cater for both vegetarians and meat lovers.

The packed 13-page menu includes all the delights one would expect from an Indian restaurant, including an assortment of naan breads, curries, soups, salads and raithas.

Exotic meals such as Allam Kodi (Chicken curried with ginger and hot spices), Kerala Lamb Masala (Lamb cooked in traditional South Indian spices) and Prawn Manchurian Gravy (Deep fried prawn cooked in sweat and spicy sauce) are just three of the multitude of dishes available at Chutney.

The establishment, which also provides Takeaways, is open from 12pm to 2:30pm every day apart from Saturday, when it stays open for an extra half-an-hour. Evening business hours are from 6pm till 10pm throughout the week.

Chutney brings the number of Indian restaurants in Francistown to two, with the already established Tandurie in Galo Mall.