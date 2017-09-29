Church splits over cash

EXPELLED MEMBERS FIGHT BACK

The ST John’s Apostolic Faith Mission church in Mokubatse village in Mahalapye is facing a split over money squables

A disgruntled faction of the troubled church recently found itself out in the cold for demanding an audit of church books.

The concerned group of six was recently expelled from the congregation for allegedly taking the pastor, Pudologo Diteko and his wife Connie Pudulogo to task over church funds

A letter written by Morgan Moseki of M.C.M Moseki Attorneys representing the expelled group has indicated that Pastor Diteko fired the six with a text message on the 21st of August.

One of the fired members, Moakgotla Gabatshwane said the message was sent after they had called for an audit of church finances.

“Re feletse fa mmogo, ga ke go batle mo jarateng yame,” loosely translated (we have reached the end of the road. I don’t want you in my yard) read the short text message

“We were dismissed for demanding accountability, our books have not been audited in a long time and it is only Dikole and his wife who know where the money is going to,” Gabatshwane protested

Meanwhile, the disgruntled members attorney Moseki has written to Diteko family demanding that his clients be permitted to enter the church house to worship as they usually do.

The letter which has been leaked to The Voice, reads in part, “Whilst it is not disputed that the church structure was put up in your yard, however because you did so turning your private property into a public place, you are therefore not at liberty to prohibit clients who are members of the church to come to church because it is a public place which was for that purpose.”

It continues to state that should the pastor try to forbid Moseki’s clients into the church, they will have no option but to seek a court order against him.

“Failing which my clients shall demand that the church structure be closed with a view to removing the panels within two weeks to another place of worship,” the letter further states

The Diteko family however dismissed the concerned group’s protests as rumblings from rebels who do not come to the house of God to worship but to cause confusion and fights.

“I will not allow them back.” Diteko said defiantly