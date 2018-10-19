Choppies facing possible suspension from BSE

Shareholders of Choppies Enterprise Limited have been warned that their company faces a possible chop from the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL).

This comes after the company failed to comply with the listings requirements, which specifically requires a listed entity to publish its audited financial statements within three months of the company’s financial year end.

On Tuesday, the bourse issued a statement informing shareholders and market participants that the company has still not published its audited financial statements for the year ended June 2018.

“Shareholders are therefore cautioned that the listing of Choppies’ securities on the BSLE is under threat of suspension and possible termination,” reads part of the statement.

On the 27th of September, Choppies trading on both the BSLE and Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) where it is secondary listed, was temporarily halted. This was in order to give the company the opportunity to provide clarification in respect to a statement released earlier in the month, regarding publication of the financial results.

In its explanation for the delay in publishing the audited financial results for the year, the company says a number of matters requiring the board’s attention are still being considered and that the impact of these matters have not yet been finally and fully determined.

Choppies has already notified its shareholders that its profit after tax for the year will be at least 20 percent lower from the previous reported profit during the same period last year.

During its Extraordinary General Meeting in February, Choppies removed KPMG as its external auditors and replaced it with PricewaterhouseCoopers.