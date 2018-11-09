Choppies’ BSE suspension unlikely to be permanent

Despite having its shares currently suspended from trading on Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), it is unlikely that Choppies will ultimately get the chop from the bourse.

The supermarket chain were suspended from the BSE last Thursday having failed to publish their financial results for the year ended 30 June 2018.

A stockbroker told Voice Money that Choppies’ case is not the first the BSE has had to deal with, giving an example of Olympia Capital which once broke the same rules that Choppies have.

The stockbroker, who requested anonymity, explained that under the current listing rules Choppies will not be automatically expelled for their transgression.

They further revealed the the suspension period for such a default was about six months, by which time he expects Choppies to have already published its results.

However, the BSE has in the past expelled companies who committed similar transgressions to Choppies.

In July this year, BSE took a decision to unilaterally terminate the listing of Blue Financial Services Company as a result of the company’s contravention of both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) where it was primary listed and the BSE listing rules.

The company had consistently broken the listing rulings, mostly failing to submit its financial statements as required.

Another company, Galane Gold suffered the same fate when its listing was terminated last August for non-payment of annual listing fees to the BSE.

The termination followed a suspension imposed on the company a month earlier.

In a statement released last week, the BSE said Choppies will remain suspended until it complies or until further notice.

As to what this means to shareholders, the broker said there is nothing they can do and as for now are stuck with their shares while those willing to buy cannot.

The new BSE listing rules which come into effect beginning of January next year will see a company’s listing terminated when the company is suspended and the affected company fails to take adequate action to obtain the restoration thereof within the period stipulated by the Committee.

The affected company will also incur a fine not exceeding P150, 000.

Auditors of the Choppies, PricewaterhouseCoopers, who were appointed as external auditors early this year during the Extra General Meeting, have refused to comment on the issue.

Choppies Chief Executive Officer Ramachandran Ottapathu also declined to comment, saying only that he was not in a position to comment.