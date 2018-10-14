Chobe Safari Lodge mum on Kanye’s visit

American rapper Kanye West is reportedly on his way to Botswana this week.

The Voice has learnt that the controversial rapper has chosen the magnificent Chobe Safari Lodge for his seven day stay.

The Reservations Manager, Queen Sankwasa, was however not forthcoming with information during a telephone interview with The Voice this morning.

Sankwasa said she could not share any information with this publication.

Neither denying nor confirming that indeed Kim Kardashian’s husband will be in Kasane, Sankwasa said: “I don’t have any information on that matter, I don’t know where you got it,” she said before slamming the phone down.

West’s visit has been widely circulating on social media and the 5-Star facility has been linked with the super star’s visit.

According to reports West intends to write new songs for his upcoming album and hopes to get inspiration from the Chobe tranquility.

Kanye’s White House meeting with Donald Trump last week sparked intense reactions among celebrities, fans and political figures after he proclaimed his love for the US President and called him a ‘father figure’.

Fellow rapper TI had one of the most intense reactions to the meeting, and unleashed a lengthy Instagram post where he branded it the “most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen”.