This Friday, Rhumba artist Chivesto will release his debut album, a 10-track offering called ‘Ke Tshaba Lorato’ – translated as, I fear love.

The 27-year-old Kasane-based artist revealed the LP was recorded at Bornfella Records and has a love-theme that is central throughout.

“The message portrayed by the album is that one can be hurt in a relationship but at the end find the right person who will love you more so that you forget the fear you went through in other horrible relationships,” revealed Chivesto, who cites Kwasa Kwasa King Franco as his inspiration.

“The challenges I fear in the music industry is that one can organise a show and make a loss. Piracy is also a big challenge and some famous artists don’t want to squeeze us in their shows so we can perform for free thus marketing ourselves,” decried the man born Chiveya Olorato Sekhambo, who says he does not fear competition as his music comes from ‘deep down in his heart’