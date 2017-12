Fourth Fortune Creations will on December 22 invade Chithawa Lodge with a gig dubbed ‘Chithawa Kozhipa’.

A precursor for some festive activities planned for the popular lodge, the show will feature top DJs in Lapree (RB2), K.U.D (YAMA Best Hip Hop DJ nominee), Munk, Nel Deep, Matt and many others.

The show will start from six in the evening until the next day.

The cover charge is P30.