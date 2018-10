Chithawa Lodge has a couple of events lined up for residents of Ramokgwebana and surrounding villages this coming festive season.

One such is Chithawa ko Zhipa on Friday 22 December.

The show headlining RB2’s DJ Laprie, will also feature House Jungles, Munk, Almack Demoy, KUD and others.

MC for the night will be Mis’ Dee.

P30 gets you in.