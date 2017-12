Fourth Fortune Creations have shifted gears to ensure Chithawa Kozipa show billed for 22 December is a success.

DJ Munk who’s also the promoter will headline the show activation this Saturday at Chithawa Lodge.

The activation will feature Cue Deck and DJ Dodger.

The fun begins at 10pm and entry is P30.

“Merchandise will also be on sale and 10 lucky winners will go back home with tickets for the 22 December show,” DJ Munk said.