The popular Chill Step Sundays, which is held every last Sunday of the month was held at CBD last weekend with quite a number of youths in attendance.

Different genres of music were played by DJs while others showcased their Fashion sense.

The event also gives an opportunity to entrepreneurs to advertise their business.

Speaking to The Voice, the founder Thabo Chadhall Letsebe pointed out that the event is a great platform for the arts community and youth in creative business.

“For two years it has proved that arts can be lucrative business and I do encourage the youth to embrace their talents and ability.” He said that youths can invest in themselves because not everyone makes it to office.

“This platform will help you to reach out to greater markets,” he added.