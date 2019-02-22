Chill session at TRL

One of the second city’s most popular entertainment sessions, TRL Soul Sundays is set for its February edition.

Held on the last Sunday of every month, the event oozes a chilled-out vibe, with good music, plenty of laughter and free-flowing drinks the order of the day.

The fun starts at noon, with entrance P30 until 1600hrs, after which patrons will have to part with P40 to get in.

The line-up is teeming with talent, including DJ Baggio, Cue, Cheng, Dude, Lee Tex and OT.

Revellers are advised to bring camp chairs and swimwear, in case they get tempted to cool off in the hotel’s picture perfect pool.

There will be an offer on ReddsVodka Lemon 330ml – buy five at P15 each and get the sixth one free.

For those looking to line their stomachs, their will be a braai meal available for P60.

NB: Entrance is strictly restricted to 18 year olds and above.