Chieftainship mess divides Ditladi

Residents of Ditladi village on the outskirts of Tonota packed the Customary Court last Wednesday to discuss the long standing chieftaincy issue which is threatening to tear the community apart.

The trouble dates back to 2013 and the death of Kgosi Kemmonye Letamo.

Following his passing, villagers unanimously agreed that his then 19-year-old son Lechedzani Kemmonye should succeed him.

However, due to Kemmonye’s young age, his aunt Gaobodiwe Gabanamotse (the late chief’s sister) was roped in to hold fort for him for five years.

Now aged 24, Lechedzani has told villagers he is ready to lead them; but his aunt is having none of it.

According to the would-be royal Gabanamotse has pitted him against his step-brother – his father’s illegitimate son.

“I was to be appointed the village chief on the 5th of May and now my aunt says my step-brother Kgosietisle Kemmonye is also a candidate to the throne. She’s is just setting us up against each other to prolong her stay as Chief,” claimed Lechedzani, glaring at his aunt angrily.

Unfazed by her nephew’s menacing gaze, Gabanamotse insisted that if her father (Letamo Kokorwe)’s grandchildren were fighting, the chieftaincy should be given back to the Letamos, which include her.

“It is customary that if there’s a dispute the throne should be returned back to us,” Gabanamotse told a packed court, adding animatedly, “The grandchildren are fighting!”

The North East Town Clerk had dispatched three Chiefs Sebangani Mosojani, Thuso Ramokate, Kutlwano Matengu to Ditladi to deliberate on the matter.

Also present was Tati Siding village chief Simon Nkgageng.

Speaking to The Voice after the ill-tempered gathering, Kemmonye’s mother, Gareitsane Letamo blasted her late husband’s sister for going back on the 2013 agreement.

“She cannot say here in court that an illegitimate son should ascend to power. She is being dishonest and selfish,” fumed the concerned mother.

Attempting to difuse the situation, and perhaps showing early signs of chiefly wisdom, Lechedzani suggested that both he and his step-brother be bought before court to let the villagers choose their preferred leader.

Immediately after the three-hour proceedings, Gabanamotse and Kgosietisle, who was present but did not speak before court, left together.

Gauging the reactions of the villagers, it seemed most sided with Lechedzani.

Kgosietsile’aunt Babonye Khulu, 63, said that his mother was not legally married and thus has no right to the throne.

“It was a boyfriend/girlfriend thing only. The chieftaincy is far from my niece,” she surmised.

66-year-old Mathuba Matsilo, an elder in the Letamo family, said he was fed-up with the saga.

“That is why I said people should help me with it. Gabanamotse is refusing to vacate the seat and this matter has gone out of control. I no longer want to be involved,” he said before limping gingerly away.

Tati Siding village chief Nkgageng told The Voice that they will report back to the Town Clerk to map the way forward.

“Others want the 2013 agreement to be effected, others want a vote, so we have to decide,” he concluded.