Chiefs players on strike

Botswana Premier League (BPL) Office this afternoon cancelled Mochudi Centre Chiefs match against Miscellaneous FC which was scheduled for tonight in Serowe.

Magosi players are said to have refused to travel to Serowe demanding to be paid first and management failed to convince them to honour the fixture.

According to a press statement from the premier League office, they received a letter from Chiefs requesting for cancellation of the game.

“As a result of that, it means that the game between Miscellaneous and Mochudi Centre Chiefs will not take place. The Premier League regrets this turn of events and e to the fans, sponsors, and other stakeholders who were prepared to go and watch this match. The BPL will take necessary action as contained in the BFA Play Rules and Regulations to address this incident,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile BPL has postponed to 1900hrs the kickoff time for the Sharps Shooting Stars and BDF XI fixture which was initially scheduled for 1600hrs tomorrow at UB Stadium.