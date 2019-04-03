Chiefs Coach pleads for financial support

Mochudi Centre Chiefs Interim Coach, Zahid Jalal, has pleaded with supporters to rescue the club from its financial crisis.

Players have not been training since the FIFA week break protesting over their unpaid salaries.

last week during the Orange FA Cup, only seven players traveled to Molepolole and while management were about to give up on fielding a full squad, two cars arrived with ten more players.

Magosi managed to make a comeback and defeated Gilport Lions 2-1 to book themselves a place in the next stage of the competition.

Jalal said supporters are divided and that it is important to put their differences aside for the sake of the team and give players the motivation they need.

He said there are issues within the club regarding its ownership, cases in court and others which pushe away potential sponsors.

“Be more positive and work with management to meet players’ needs. Players need the little motivation for survival. Our next game is against Sharps FC and today’s victory is motivation ahead of the next fixture. Out of six games left in the league it is possible to survive relegation with nine points. Players are struggling to get paid and I am happy they won today’s game,” said Jalal.

Jalal said his team has shown character by coming from behind and winning the game. He said they lost a defender Mampori beginning of the game due to injury. He said during half time he told players to be patient so that they do not make mistakes.

“This is a cup game and the team that scores first always has an upper hand. Second half we did well. The substitution made brought in energy especially going forward that is where we were threatening until we managed to crack them,” he added.

One of the players told this publication that they only honoured the fixture after management promised that the money won from FA Cup will be shared among themselves. He said since they are tired of false promises they asked management to make an agreement in writing and they did that.

“We were not going to play this match. We fought with all we had to go to the next round to get better prize money. It is very tough, it’s been months without getting paid. Most of us haven’t paid our rentals and we are scared of being kicked out by the landlords,” he added