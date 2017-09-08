Chief magistrate recuses herself from ‘fake lawyer’ case

Broadhurst Chief Magistrate Faith Ngandu has recused herself from the case of a dubious Zimbabwean lawyer after he made an application complaining that she is biased and conflicted in his matter.

The former Zimbabwean Army soldier is facing two counts of obtaining by false pretences and staying in Botswana illegally for more than four years.

Moyo, 45, allegedly defrauded around 165 people in Botswana by claiming to be a lawyer.

Though the Chief Magistrate did not go into details of the accused’s application, this publication has been reliably informed that Moyo claims that some of his clients were referred by Ngandu’s husband.

Magistrate Ngandu only said Moyo has made false allegations against her and family.

“I recuse myself from the case before I say things that I will not be able to take back hence reducing myself. The matter is referred to the Regional Court to deal with or allocate it to another magistrate. While he was behind bars with too much time in his hands, he decided to write such allegations simply because I denied him bail,” said Ngandu.

Giving court progress a report, Investigating Officer Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, said they are still waiting for more information from Zimbabwe Interpol.

He said correspondence was sent indicating that Moyo was working under the army legal department so they requested they do an affidavit giving details of what exactly he was working as.

Marapo said for security reasons they needed more time to do thorough investigations.

When asked if he has anything to say Moyo said Marapo was just wasting court’s time as he got all the information from Interpol.

‘You are incompetent as a senior officer and I don’t understand why you need more time while the investigations are complete,’ he said.

Ngandu told Moyo that he has no right to tell the police how to do their investigations and how long it should take.

She said no matter how intelligent he thinks he is he is not suppose to interfere with the justice system.